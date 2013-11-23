FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon slams Chinese move, says won't change how it operates
November 23, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Pentagon slams Chinese move, says won't change how it operates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Saturday that the U.S. military would not change how it conducts operations in the East China Sea after what he called a “destabilizing” attempt by China to alter the status quo in the region.

China earlier on Saturday imposed new rules on airspace over islands at the heart of a dispute with U.S. ally Japan in the East China Sea, warning of “defensive emergency measures” against aircraft that do not comply with identification procedures.

“We view this development as a destabilizing attempt to alter the status quo in the region. This unilateral action increases the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculations,” Hagel said in a statement.

“This announcement by the People’s Republic of China will not in any way change how the United States conducts military operations in the region.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)

