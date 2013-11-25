FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China airspace announcement 'inflammatory' -White House
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 25, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

China airspace announcement 'inflammatory' -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s requirement that airlines inform Beijing when they are entering airspace over disputed islands in the East China Sea is “unnecessarily inflammatory,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Monday.

“There are regional disputes in that part of the world and those are disputes that should be resolved diplomatically,” Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama. “And there should be, in this case, plenty of overlapping common ground to reach a resolution that doesn’t involve inflammatory, escalating rhetoric or policy pronouncements by any side, and that’s how we hope this situation will be resolved.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.