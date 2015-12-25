French journalist at L'Obs to be expelled from China

PARIS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China will expel a French journalist who criticised its treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, her employer, the weekly l‘Obs news magazine said on Friday.

Ursula Gauthier, the magazine’s Beijing correspondent, needs to leave China by Dec. 31.

Shortly after publishing a story which suggested that China was using the Paris attacks to justify crackdowns on Uighur people, Gauthier was the subject of editorials in state-controlled media and even death threats, L‘Obs said.

Several media reported that the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs had asked her to publicly withdraw her report.

L‘Obs, which changed its name from Le Nouvel Observateur in October 2014, stood by its correspondent.

It wrote in an editorial that her eviction represented a “major incident” at a time when France and China were strengthening their economic, cultural and diplomatic ties.

The French foreign ministry on Friday issued a terse statement in which it regretted that her visa was not renewed. It said: “France would like to remind how important it is for journalists to be able to work everywhere in the world.”