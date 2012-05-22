China to launch high-yield bond market by mid-June

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China will launch its first high-yield bond market on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges by mid-June, the two bourses said late on Tuesday, as the state tries to expand access to funding for small enterprises.

According to rules published on the exchanges websites, small Chinese companies that are not listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will be permitted to issue the so-called “junk bonds” via private placements.

Public offerings will be banned as issuers are required to select qualified investors who can take on high levels of risk, the rules said.

China’s top policymakers view small businesses as key to technical innovation and job creation, and want to boost funding for them in a financial system dominated by large state-backed banks that lend mainly to big state-controlled companies.

“The move is in line with the State Council’s (China’s cabinet) decree to expand financing channels for small companies to help the real economy,” the Shenzhen stock exchange said in a statement.

The total number of investors will be limited to 200 per each issue, they said.

Property and financial companies will be barred from issuing such bonds for now.

The markets will begin trading on a trial basis by mid-June.

The high-yield bonds must have duration of one year or more, and their yields must not exceed four times the official benchmark interest rate, the rules said. China’s benchmark interest rate for one-year fixed deposits now stands at 3.5 percent.

The rules did not set any requirements on issuers’ net assets or revenues but laid out strict conditions for investors, including a provision that they must have a paid-in capital of no less than 10 million yuan ($1.6 million). (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)