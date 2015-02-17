FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Kaisa says more than $2 bln assets now frozen by courts
February 17, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's Kaisa says more than $2 bln assets now frozen by courts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Struggling Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, said on Tuesday that assets frozen by courts to protect its creditors have risen to more than $2 billion, sending its shares sharply lower in early trading in Hong Kong.

Saying it is preparing a restructuring proposal for offshore creditors for early March, the company disclosed in a statement that assets ordered to be frozen by courts under 21 civil rulings increased to 12.8 billion yuan ($2.05 billion) as of February 16. A total of 63 applications requesting preservation of Kaisa’s assets have been filed by onshore creditors so far.

The firm’s shares slid as much as 9 percent in early trading in Hong Kong.

The developer disclosed on Monday that its debts now exceed $10 billion, of which it may have to repay more than half this year, and said it was in discussions with its creditors to try to restructure its borrowings urgently. It described a meeting with onshore lenders on Monday as positive.

Kaisa said its financial advisor Houlihan Lokey is in the process of identifying its offshore bondholders and has been in contact with a number of them.

$1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
