UPDATE 2-S.Korea, Shanghai exchanges to research stock and bond trading link - KRX

SHANGHAI/SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange (KRX), the South Korean bourse, said on Friday that it has agreed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) to study a proposed link between the two marketplaces for trading stocks and bonds.

The announcement is the latest in a series of proposed exchange link-ups inspired by last year’s launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading link, which aims to provide investors with greater access to regional markets.

“The Korea and Shanghai stock exchanges agreed to research to link stock and bond trading as a longer term project,” KRX said in a statement to Reuters, declining to give further details.

The comments were made during a visit by a Korean delegation to China to discuss capital market development.

A mutual trading agreement between SSE and the KRX would represent another key step in the opening up of China’s capital markets, which until the launch of Stock Connect were open to a small number of hand-picked foreign investors.

The announcement also reflects a recent push by many bourses to forge new ties in a bid to bolster their markets by bringing in new investors, and launching new products.

In addition to the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, the SSE and London Stock Exchange said in September they were studying the feasibility of a link-up, while the Taiwan Stock Exchange is due to launch a trading link with the Singapore Exchange next year.

SSE said in a statement on Friday that the exchange’s priority was to improve the mechanism of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect and to conduct a feasibility study of the Shanghai-London Connect.

After making progress in these two areas, SSE said it “will actively study ways of cooperation with exchanges including KRX.” (Reporting by Christine Kim and Samuel Shen; Additional reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)