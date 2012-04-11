FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China repeats calls for calm ahead of N.Korea rocket launch
April 11, 2012 / 7:28 AM / in 6 years

China repeats calls for calm ahead of N.Korea rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China repeated a call for calm and restraint on Wednesday as North Korea loaded fuel into a rocket ahead of a planned launch that has been condemned by its neighbours and the West as a long-range ballistic missile test.

All sides should make joint efforts to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula and in northeast Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said at a daily news briefing. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)

