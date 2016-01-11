FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina, AGIC Capital buy KraussMaffei from Onex for 925 mln euros
January 11, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

ChemChina, AGIC Capital buy KraussMaffei from Onex for 925 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and AGIC Capital agreed on Monday to buy German plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).

The group, which also included Guoxin International Investment Corp, bought the German firm from Canada’s Onex Corp , confirming a Reuters report on Jan 7.

The investment was the first for AGIC, a private equity firm founded by former Deutsche Bank top China dealmaker Henry Cai that launched its fund in March 2015. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
