China's Kweichow Moutai exec probed for "serious disciplinary violations"
November 26, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

China's Kweichow Moutai exec probed for "serious disciplinary violations"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A senior executive at Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd's parent company has been placed under investigation by China's top disciplinary watchdog for suspected corruption, adding to the woes of China's top seller of fiery liquor baijiu.

Fang Guoxing, deputy general manager of China Kweichow Moutai Winery (Group) Co Ltd, is suspected of "serious disciplinary violations" - a euphemism for corruption - and is under investigation, China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a notice published on Wednesday.

Kweichow Moutai Winery declined to comment.

Kweichow Moutai's sales already have suffered under President Xi Jinping's drive against luxury spending.

Xi has been waging an anti-corruption war that has brought down senior government officials as well as top executives at state-owned enterprises.

Earlier this year, senior executives at state-owned firms including Aluminum Corp of China and China Faw Group Corp were placed under probes by the graft busting body. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
