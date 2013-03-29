Landslide traps 83 mine workers in Tibet -report

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Rescuers worked on Saturday to reach 83 workers trapped by a landslide in a mining area of Tibet, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The landslide, over an area of about 3 km, struck in Maizhokunggar County on Friday, Xinhua said.

It buried the camp of the workers, who were employed by Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co Ltd, according to the report.

There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)