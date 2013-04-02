FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rescuers find 59 bodies after Tibet landslide -Xinhua
April 2, 2013

Rescuers find 59 bodies after Tibet landslide -Xinhua

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - Rescue teams have found 59 dead bodies at the site a massive landslide in Tibet and two dozen more workers are still feared buried in the rubble, Chinese state media said on Tuesday.

Tonnes of rock, mud and debris engulfed a miners’ camp on Friday in Maizhokunggar County where China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd operates its Jiama mine.

Emergency workers and other miners spent the weekend digging through the landslide which was up to 50 metres deep in parts.

Rescuers had to suspend their search for any survivors on Monday after large cracks were found in hills above the site, raising fears of more landslides, Xinhua said.

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd, which is listed in Toronto and Hong Kong, has two operating mines and last week forecast 2013 production of 26.5 million pounds of copper at Jiama.

Its shares were largely flat on Tuesday after falling almost 16 percent on Monday.

