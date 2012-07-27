China to tighten risk control of local govt loans

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China will continue close oversight on lending risk of local governments financing companies and the property sectors in the rest of this year, the banking regulator said on Friday.

China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) would also increase daily monitoring of banking liquidity and order banks to correct their irregular practice of attracting deposits.

“We should steadily push ahead the risk control of lending to local government financing vehicles,” the CBRC said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn

China will strengthen the risk control of banking and trust loans to the property sector, it added.

The CBRC also urged banks to increase support to the national key construction projects and increase lending to small firms.

Chinese local governments had piled up a debt mountain of 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) by the end of 2010 after a spending spree ordered by Beijing as part of a 4 trillion yuan stimulus package launched in 2008 to counter the global crisis.

Analysts estimate that 2-3 trillion yuan of that debt has turned bad and is at risk of not being repaid. Chinese banks have been allowed to roll over some of the loans made to local firms. ($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)