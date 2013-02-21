FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's top four banks step up new lending in first half of Feb-report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

China's top four banks step up new lending in first half of Feb-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s top four state-owned banks extended 250 billion yuan ($40.08 billion)in new loans in the first half of this month, up from 180 billion yuan for the whole month of February 2012, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 21st Century Business Herald, citing sources, said the figure was for the first 17 days of the month, which also included the Feb. 9-15 Spring Festival holiday.

“From December last year, we have been increasing lending,” the paper quoted an unidentified executive at a major state-owned bank as saying.

China’s “big four” banks are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .

They account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in the world’s second-largest economy.

The top four banks lent 370 billion yuan in new loans in January, up from 210 billion yuan in December. ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.