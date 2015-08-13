FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China releases draft license regulations for non-despository lenders
August 13, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

China releases draft license regulations for non-despository lenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China is considering a licence system to prevent unauthorized non-depository lenders from making making loans, according to a draft regulation released by the State Council Legislative Affairs office Wednesday.

While acknowledging that small, non-bank lenders play an important role in China’s credit markets, the statement said it was important to regulate such activity to protect borrowers, to control the scale of activity, and promote healthy market development.

Licensed non-depository lenders cannot take deposits in any form, and should make loans backed mainly by company equity capital or bond market fundraising, according to the draft.

Limited liability companies should have registered capital of at least 5 million yuan, and share-holding companies of at least 10 million yuan.

China’s financial sector remains dominated by the state-owned banking system, but small businesses often have difficulty accessing loans and small lending firms have proliferated in recent years to fill the gap. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin)

