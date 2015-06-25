FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life first Chinese insurer to market new-style capital
June 25, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

China Life first Chinese insurer to market new-style capital

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (IFR) - China Life Insurance Company is marketing the country’s first offering of perpetual securities compliant with regulations intended to strengthen the insurance sector.

The PRC’s largest issuer is selling a Reg S US dollar-denominated Core Tier 2 60 non-call five, which, at price initial guidance, will yield around 4.375%.

The notes are expected to be rated A3/A/A-, lower than the insurer’s Aa3/AA-/A+.

The notes have a call date in five years, and will reset every five years thereafter to the then prevailing five-year US Treasury rate plus the margin payable semi-annually.

China Life has an option to defer payments on a cumulative and compounding basis, subject to a dividend stopper.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are joint global coordinators, and also bookrunners with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
