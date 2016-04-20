China Life forecasts Q1 profit halved on declining investment income

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd forecast on Wednesday a 55 percent to 60 percent tumble in its first-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier due to a drop in investment income.

A change of discount rate assumption of reserves of traditional insurance contracts also caused the estimated profit drop, Asia Pacific’s biggest insurer by market value said in a regulatory filing.

China Life’s net profit was 12.27 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) for the first quarter of 2015.

China’s weakening economic growth and falling interest rates are challenging life insurers’ profitability. As traditional investment returns fall, some insurers aggressively increase their exposures to equities and alternative investments to boost income, which further builds up investment risks.

In March, Moody’s changed its outlook for the Chinese life insurance industry to negative from stable, citing China’s lower interest rates environment as “the key threat” for insurers’ credit profiles.

“Lower rates mean that the insurers - which derived 60 percent to 80 percent of their 2014 investment income from interest income from deposits and fixed income securities - will see a significant drop in investment yields,” Moody’s said in a mid-March note.

Smaller Chinese life insurers with more aggressive risk appetites could be more vulnerable to potentially significant investment losses following China’s stock market correction, Fitch said in a January report.

China Life is due to report its first-quarter results next week. ($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)