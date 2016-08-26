FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Life to raise overseas investments to 15 pct of assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 26, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

China Life to raise overseas investments to 15 pct of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co , the country's biggest insurer by market value, plans to boost its overseas investments to 15 percent of total assets in coming years from about 2 percent now, its vice-president said on Friday.

The company, which on Thursday posted a 67 percent drop in its first-half net profit due to lower investment income amid weak stock markets, currently invests $7.6 billion in overseas assets.

The main areas of its overseas investments will be property, logistics, hotels and retail, Zhao Lijun told a briefing.

The insurer also plans to team up with large international private equity firms for making investments, the China Life executive said, without disclosing the names of potential private equity partners or the areas of investments. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.