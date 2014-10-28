FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life Insurance Q3 net profit rises 22 pct
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 28, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

China Life Insurance Q3 net profit rises 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world’s biggest insurer by market capitalization, said on Tuesday third-quarter net profit rose by 22 percent, driven mainly by gains on investments.

The company said in a stock exchange filing in Shanghai it had earned 9.15 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in the quarter ended September, compared with 7.5 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a positive set of results for China Life, after it earlier reported growth in premiums for September of 10.9 percent.

China Life is part of a consortium taking a 10 billion yuan stake in state-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp’s $17.5 billion retail business.

1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
