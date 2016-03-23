UPDATE 1-China Life profit up less than expected, interest rates a concern

* Net profit up 7.7 pct to 34.7 bln yuan

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co reported a lower than expected rise in 2015 profit on Wednesday, with analysts warning that low interest rates and its stake in a Chinese bank could weigh on this year’s earnings.

Asia Pacific’s largest insurer by market value posted net profit up 7.7 percent to 34.7 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) against a 35.7 billion yuan forecast by analysts, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Insurers worldwide have been grappling with low interest rates that have reduced the investment yields they need to cover payments to policyholders, but China Life has invested more in government bonds than its competitors, analysts said.

“When government bond yields fall, China Life will be forced to top up its reserves, which will hamper bottom-line goals,” Bernstein Research analyst Min Zhou said.

Ratings agency Moody’s revised its outlook for the Chinese life insurance industry to negative on March 16, citing falling interest rates and weaker macroeconomic conditions.

Another source of concern is China Life’s recent increase to its stake in Guangfa Bank from 20 percent to 43 percent, which could hinder the company’s growth.

“We expect the valuation of China Life as an insurance company to be dragged down by the China Guangfa Bank acquisition,” Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Leon Qi said last month, adding that China’s banks face fundamental challenges including deterioration of asset quality and net interest margin pressure.

China Life rival Ping An Insurance Group last week reported a 38 percent rise in annual profit.

China Life shares closed up 1.7 percent in Shanghai before Wednesday’s results announcement, against a 0.3 percent gain for the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index. ($1 = 6.4968 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu and David Goodman)