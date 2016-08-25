China Life Insurance H1 profit drops 67 pct, hit by lower investment returns

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co , the country's biggest insurer by market value, said first-half net profit fell 67 percent, hit by lower investment income amid weak stock markets, falling interest rates and China's economic slowdown.

The insurer said in a filing on Thursday its net profit for January-June fell to 10.4 billion yuan ($1.56 billion).

It estimated last month that first-half profit would drop by 65 percent to 70 percent.

China Life booked a record 31.5 billion yuan net profit in the same period a year ago, when earnings were boosted by bumper sales of life insurance products and gains on its investment portfolio.

The insurer's first-half total investment income dropped 49 percent to 50.8 billion yuan, according to Thursday's filing with the Shanghai stock exchange. ($1 = 6.6552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)