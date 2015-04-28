FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life Insurance Q1 profit rises 70 pct
April 28, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

China Life Insurance Q1 profit rises 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country’s biggest insurer by market value, reported a 70 percent rise in first quarter profit in an exchange filing in Shanghai on Tuesday.

China Life said net profit for the quarter rose to 12.3 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with 7.23 billion a year earlier.

The company has seen its profit boosted in the last year by gains on its stock investments as China’s markets soared, and from rising sales of insurance policies thanks to a bolstered sales force. ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Anand Basu)

