China Life Insurance H1 net profit rises 71 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country’s biggest insurer by market value, reported an expected 71 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by bumper sales of life insurance products and gains on its investment portfolio.

China Life had last month signalled the sharp profit rise, which is in line with its peers, as life insurers benefit from an increase in customers from a fast-growing middle class.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 reached a record 31.5 billion yuan, up from 18.4 billion a year earlier, China Life said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange.

China Life also said it will issue up to 80 billion yuan ($12.48 billion) worth of debt instruments, likely bonds, to replenish its capital base.

Its earnings were also helped by gains in its investment portfolio, which Chinese insurers can mark as profits. Although China’s stock markets have since plunged, the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index rose 15 percent in the first-half period recorded in these earnings.

China Life’s shares closed up 2.8 percent in Shanghai on Wednesday, surpassing a 0.6 percent drop in the CSI 300 index. The stock rose as much as 7.1 percent during the day.