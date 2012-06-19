FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NVC Lighting probes reports its founder held in China
June 19, 2012 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

NVC Lighting probes reports its founder held in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - NVC Lighting Holding Ltd , China’s largest maker of lighting products, said on Tuesday it was investigating media reports that Chinese authorities have detained its founder, Wu Changjiang.

“The board is investigating what implications, if any, the alleged investigation of Mr Wu or any related matters might have for the company,” NVC Lighting said in an exchange filing.

“Current speculation, if true, will have an adverse impact on the company and its reputation.”

The company referred to “media reports” but did not give details on why he may have been held. The reports said Wu had been detained by police in Chongqing, the city where Bo Xilai was ousted as Communist Party boss in a scandal that rocked the country.

Wu resigned as chief executive and chairman of the company on May 24, fuelling rumours which have since dragged the share price down more than 20 percent.

Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Nick Macfie

