LimeTree Capital invests in China's largest car-park manager

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based private equity firm LimeTree Capital said on Tuesday it has bought an 80 percent stake in China’s largest car-park manager for $42 million, a sector the company says is undervalued.

Sunsea Parking Management oversees 100,000 parking bays for companies including China’s largest commercial property developer, Wanda Group, food giant COFCO and Sino Ocean Land . Its purchase will add to LimeTree’s portfolio of 5,800 bays across five Chinese cities.

“In a country where real estate is a dominant investment class, car parks are notably undervalued and overlooked,” LimeTree managing partner James Goulding said in a statement.

“In 2013, we identified car parks as an excellent proxy for the growth of affluence in China and as an asset class with significant potential for income and valuation upside from modernising, professionalising and technology and green innovation.”

LimeTree closed its first $340 million China Car Parking Investment Fund in 2014.

Property consultancy firm Knight Frank’s senior director Thomas Lam said that in the long-run there could be significant demand for car parks in China due to urbanisation and a shortage of space in big cities.

But growth potential in the near-term might be capped due in part due to unattractive investment yields on the back of government regulations on parking fees, he said.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission estimated in September that 50 million new parking bays would need to be built for a total investment of about 3,000 billion yuan ($470.66 billion) to meet a shortage, LimeTree Capital said. ($1 = 6.3740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)