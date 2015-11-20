FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator says 10 companies ready to IPO
November 20, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

China securities regulator says 10 companies ready to IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday 10 companies have completed preparations for initial public offerings.

In the statement posted on their official social media account, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said these companies and their underwriters would consult with the stock exchanges to determine the listing dates.

The CSRC has recently resumed IPOs after suspending listings during the summer market rout.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

