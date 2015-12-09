FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Guanghui Energy signs preliminary LNG deal with Petronas
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 9, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

China's Guanghui Energy signs preliminary LNG deal with Petronas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s LNG provider Guanghui Energy Co Ltd said it has agreed to import LNG from the Malaysia government-owned Petronas.

The Malaysian company will start to supply LNG to the Chinese company from 2017, said Guanghui on Tuesday, without disclosing the size and price of the deal.

The LNG will be transported to Guanghui’s terminal in Jiangsu province, with planning capacity to store 600,000 tonnes a year when its first phase of the construction is ready to operate, and the terminate will eventually expand its storage to 3 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.