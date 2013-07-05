FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

China Big Four banks' loan growth negative in final week of June-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China’s Big Four banks saw negative loan growth of 23 billion yuan ($3.75 billion) in the final week of June despite a 1.5 trillion yuan jump in deposits during the period as the central bank curbed lending, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

New lending at China’s top four state banks in June totaled 270 billion yuan, the newspaper said, without giving a comparative figure.

Chinese banks lent aggressively in the beginning of June -extending nearly 1 trillion yuan of loans in the first 10 days alone as they bet on new government stimulus, triggering worries from regulators, the newspaper said.

The central bank then stepped in, urging banks to rein in rapid loan growth and refusing to inject liquidity into the interbank market as expected, triggering a cash crunch last month. ($1 = 6.1258 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric Meijer)

