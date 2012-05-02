FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banks' April loans slide 30 pct mth/mth -paper
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

China banks' April loans slide 30 pct mth/mth -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Chinese bank lending is estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April from a month earlier as demand for credit declined, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

Managing bank lending is a key part of China’s monetary policy and any signs of weaker bank lending are being closely watched as the sector faces pressure from a slowing economy and rising funding costs.

About 700 billion yuan ($111 billion) in new yuan loans were extended in April, with China’s four biggest state-owned banks lending less than 200 billion yuan, the newspaper said quoting unidentified market sources.

The top four state-owned banks typically account for about 30 percent of Chinese new loans.

Chinese banks lent 2.459 trillion yuan in the first quarter, ahead of a quarterly target for 2.4 trillion yuan, and above the 2.2 trillion yuan seen in the same period last year.

Last month, China’s top four banks reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Carrie Ho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

