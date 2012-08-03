FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

China's big four bank loans rise in July - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New lending by China’s four biggest state-owned banks hit 220 billion yuan ($34.55 billion) in July, up 30 billion yuan from June, but the increase may not be enough to offset an expected drop in lending by smaller banks, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said the big four state banks doubled their pace of lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, at 50 billion yuan, in large part reflecting a pickup in borrowing by government-led investment programmes.

The “big four” are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp (601939.SS)(0939.HK), Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .

They account for between 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in the world’s second-largest economy.

However, the increase in lending from the big four may not be enough to offset slowing lending by smaller banks.

Analysts quoted in the report expect total new loans in July could total around 650 billion yuan, much lower than June’s 919.8 billion yuan, dragged down by less lending by small and medium-sized banks. ($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

