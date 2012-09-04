FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's big four banks lend $34.7 bln in Aug- paper
September 4, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

China's big four banks lend $34.7 bln in Aug- paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China’s four biggest state-owned banks lent 220 billion yuan ($34.7 billion) in August, flat from July, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing unnamed sources, also said the new lending in China Development Bank Corp (CDB) and Bank of Communications Co Ltd were at 60 and 20 billion yuan respectively.

New deposits taken by China’s four biggest banks in August hit 280 billion yuan, the paper said.

China’s “big four” banks are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .

They account for between 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in the world’s second-largest economy.

In July, China’s big four banks lent 220 billion yuan, up 30 billion yuan from June.

$1 = 6.3407 yuan Reporting by Yixin Chen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer

