China c.bank lent $24.9 bln via MLF in Feb

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected 163.0 billion yuan ($24.9 billion)to financial institutions in February via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points on Monday, injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of liquidity into the economy.

Outstanding MLF was 1.33 trillion yuan at end-February compared with 1.28 trillion yuan at end-January, it said. ($1 = 6.5465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)