China central bank injects $41 billion via mid-term lending facility in Sept
October 8, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

China central bank injects $41 billion via mid-term lending facility in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 275 billion yuan ($41.24 billion) via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) to financial institutions in September, it said in an online statement on Saturday.

The outstanding amount of MLF was 1.91 trillion yuan at the end of last month, the People's Bank of China said.

The central bank also lent financial institutions 552 million yuan via its standing lending facility (SLF) last month, it said. The outstanding amount of SLF at end-September was 400 million yuan.

The central bank said it increased pledged supplementary lending facility (PSL) to three policy lenders, China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, and Export-Import Bank of China, by a total amount of 44.5 billion yuan in September.

The outstanding amount of PSL was 1.92 trillion yuan at end-September. ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
