UPDATE 1-Chinese banks told to review risk - sources

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has told banks to assess loans to credit guarantee firms and step up checks on the sector, sources who have seen the documents told Reuters on Monday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) was cracking down on the credit guarantee industry after a series of incidents exposed how participants were misusing client funds as well as being involved in the shadow banking sector.

Separately, Shanghai-based banks were told to conduct a risk review of loans to major customers by reassessing the value of collateral and identifying their source of repayments.

“From our understanding, the government is trying to stabilise the banking system before injecting more liquidity with future monetary-easing policies,” a compliance officer with a Shanghai-based foreign bank said.

Data released by the Chinese central bank on Monday showed banks made a higher-than-expected 793 billion yuan ($125 billion) new loans in May.

Banks in Shanghai were also told to clamp down on “firms participating in fictitious trades to secure loans”, the CBRC said - a move which could hurt commodities imports, especially copper.

Over the past year, many Chinese firms have turned to importing commodities to secure cheap financing. An importer uses a letter of credit to buy copper, and then uses the raw material as collateral to obtain a bank loan. Finally, it lends the money to other companies in the shadow banking market.

The circulars, sent to banks in May, underscored how the CBRC is concerned about possible defaults given the economic slowdown and rising risks in the shadow banking sector.

Sources said Shanghai-based banks will need to prepare a report by end-June which should list proposals for them to reduce exposure gradually to risky customers or projects, including trade financing deals, property loans, off-balance sheet banking products and shadow financing.

“Although copper was not specifically highlighted by regulators, we know that they will scrutinise copper financing deals thoroughly, given the metal’s popularity as collateral,” said a credit analyst with an international bank in Shanghai.

Copper inventories at bonded warehouses in Shanghai have exceeded 500,000 tonnes, out of which 90 percent is used for financial arbitrage rather than to satisfy real demand, analysts and trading sources said.

Other commodities - such as steel, iron ore and soybeans - are also used to anchor financial activities.

While the clampdown on trade financing could reduce banks’ business, analysts said total exposure to such financing plays was manageable. They represented just 0.04 percent of China’s loan balance in March, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said.

While some copper traders have stopped financing trades, others said they would continue until the government released more detail on how it will step up scrutiny into such deals.

“Some friends in the industry have stopped financing activities for now and have asked me to do the same. But we will see if the government follows up with a total ban on new financing deals or with other more drastic measures,” a Shanghai-based copper trader said.

“A total crackdown on fictitious financing trades is hard to enforce as it is hard to prove which trade is not legitimate since even the dodgy ones will have basic documentary proof,” said the compliance officer at the foreign bank.

“But those involved in such trade financing still have to watch out as the government can conduct random thorough checks.” (Additional reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Dan Lalor)