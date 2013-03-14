China tightens grip on loans to local govt - paper

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - China is moving to further tighten supervision of bank loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

In draft guidelines, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has told banks to keep outstanding loans to LGFVs this year unchanged from the level at the end of 2011, which was around 9.1 trillion yuan ($1.46 trillion), the newspaper said.

The regulator has also reiterated that banks should be prudent in buying bonds issued by LGFVs and bans lenders from guaranteeing such debts, the report said.

However, the regulator would continue to support lending to provincial governments as well as unfinished projects.

China’s local governments had amassed debt of 10.7 trillion yuan by the end of 2010 in part to fund spending mandated in a 4 trillion yuan fiscal stimulus programme launched by Beijing in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.

The banking regulator has taken a series of measures during the past years to diffuse risks stemming from LGFVs.

Separately, the Chinese Business News reported that the CBRC will start monitoring banks’ off-balance sheet financing activities concerning LGFVs this year.

New bank lending should be channelled into key projects approved by the cabinet as well as affordable hosing projects and selected highway projects, it said, citing unnamed sources.