RPT-China central bank lends 900.00 mln yuan via standing lending facility in July

(Repeats to attach to alert) BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 900.00 mln yuan ($135.64 mln) of loans to local financial institutions in July via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Monday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 400.00 mln yuan at end-July, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country's banking system. ($1 = 6.6351 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)