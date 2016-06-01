FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 570 mln yuan via standing lending facility in May
June 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-China c.bank lends 570 mln yuan via standing lending facility in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects end-May outstanding figure in last para)

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it had extended 570 mln yuan ($86.47 mln) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in May.

The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The total outstanding amount of lending facility loans was 400 mln yuan at end-May, the central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
