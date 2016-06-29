Carlyle-backed China Logistics Property launches up to $435 mln HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd (CNLP), which is backed by private equity firms RRJ Capital and Carlyle Group, launched an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $435 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The IPO consists of 1.04 billion shares with an indicative price range of HK$2.55 to HK$3.25 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CNLP did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)