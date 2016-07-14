FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai bourse makes good progress on feasibility study of link-up with LSE - CSRC
July 14, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Shanghai bourse makes good progress on feasibility study of link-up with LSE - CSRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China is making good progress on a feasibility study of a stock trading link between the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), vice chairman of China’s top securities regulator said on Wednesday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks during a meeting with visiting LSE chief executive Nikhil Rathi on Tuesday, the regulator said in an online statement published on Thursday.

Rathi said Britain’s decision to leave the European Union had created some uncertainties for the British economy and financial policies, but the total impact was limited.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
