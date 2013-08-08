FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck says China unit visited by authorities in wider probe
August 8, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck says China unit visited by authorities in wider probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said authorities in China visited the company’s subsidiary in Beijing over the summer, as part of a wider sector probe.

“We have also been contacted by the authorities over the summer as part of this wider investigation,” a Lundbeck spokesman told Reuters.

“They have contacted us and asked for different types of information regarding our marketing practices,” he said, adding the company was fully co-operating and had no reason to believe it had done anything wrong.

China is widening its investigations into bribery and over-pricing, which have so far centred on Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
