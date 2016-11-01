FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China and Malaysia sign agreement on navy vessels
November 1, 2016

China and Malaysia sign agreement on navy vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China and Malaysia signed 14 agreements on Tuesday, including one on navy vessels, after a meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The agreement on the joint development of the vessels, known as littoral mission ships, was announced at a signing ceremony at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Last week, Malaysia's defence ministry said in a posting on social media that the country would sign a contract to purchase patrol vessels from China during Najib's visit, but the post was later removed.

The deal could mark Malaysia's first significant defence deal with China at a time of rising tension in the South China Sea and as the United States and China compete for influence in the region. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

