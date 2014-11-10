FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of China appointed yuan clearing bank in deal with Malaysia
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of China appointed yuan clearing bank in deal with Malaysia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Wraps in appointed bank, adds detail and context)

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of China , China’s fourth-biggest lender, is to be appointed the yuan clearing bank in Malaysia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, following a deal signed between the two countries’ central banks.

China and Malaysia’s central banks had signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to establish a yuan clearing bank to be based in Kuala Lumpur, the first of its kind for the country, the People’s Bank of China said in a brief statement on its website.

Bank of China and the Chinese central bank were not immediately available for comment.

The clearing bank will benefit cross-border transactions, advancing trade and investment, the statement said.

This is the latest in a series of deals to establish regional yuan hubs as China ramps up its efforts to internationalise the renminbi.

China agreed over the weekend to a 200 billion yuan currency swap with Canada and to launch North America’s first renminbi clearing bank in Toronto. Last week, Qatar became the first hub in the Middle East for clearing renminbi transactions.

The local Industrial and Commercial Bank of China branch in both countries will act as the clearing bank. (Reporting By Koh Gui Qing, Xie Heng and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.