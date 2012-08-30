FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China launches securities finance programme to boost margin trading
#Asia
August 30, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

China launches securities finance programme to boost margin trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China launched a programme on Thursday that would allow selected brokerages to borrow money and onlend it to clients for margin trading, potentially injecting an estimated 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of fresh liquidity into China’s sluggish stock markets.

Under the pilot scheme, 11 brokerages including Haitong Securities Co and CITIC Securities Co can borrow money from state-owned China Securities Finance Corporation (CSF) to expand their existing margin trading businesses. The programme officially starts on Thursday, CSF said on its website.

The move is apparently aimed at aiding a stock market that slumped to three-year lows on Wednesday amid economic uncertainty, and will also help broaden revenue streams for China’s struggling brokerages.

In the initial stage, the program is likely to free up 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in financing for margin trading, the official China Securities Journal said, citing an estimate by Guotai Junan Securities Co.

The estimate is based on a combined quota of 5 billion yuan for the 11 brokerages that have received approval under the program. Based on a leverage ratio of two, the quota will allow the brokerages to initially offer a maximum of 10 billion in financing to clients.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges received notices on Monday from the CSRC permitting them to start the re-lending business on a trial basis.

China launched margin trading in 2010, permitting investors to use their own portfolios as collateral to borrow money from brokerages for stock buying.

The pilot program currently involves only margin trading, but will eventually be expanded to include securities lending to facilitate short selling. ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau, Pete Sweeney, and Samuel Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

