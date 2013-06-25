FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank says to guide interbank market rates
June 25, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

China c.bank says to guide interbank market rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that it would guide market rates to reasonable levels, and it expected seasonal factors that caused a recent spike in interbank market rates would gradually fade.

Appropriate liquidity management will help maintain reasonable growth in China’s money and total social financing, and the People’s Bank of China will manage liquidity in a flexible manner, Ling Tao, vice head of the central bank’s Shanghai branch, told reporters in a news briefing for a financial forum in the city.

Short-term cash rates had soared last week after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allowed funding to tighten in an apparent effort to curb credit channeled into China’s vast “shadow banking” system. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
