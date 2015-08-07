Technical preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect done - HKEx CEO

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Technical preparations for connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock trading are complete and the scheme can begin within four months of regulators giving it the green light, the chairman of Hong Kong’s stock exchange said on Friday.

The comment by Charles Li, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx), comes amid some concern in Hong Kong that China’s recent market turmoil could delay the launch of a stock “connect” with the southern Chinese city’s exchange, similar to an existing one with Shanghai rolled out in November.

Regulators in the mainland and Hong Kong, who will decide on the proposed Shenzhen connector, have not given any indication on the timing for launching it.

“The focus of regulators now is to stabilise the stock market,” Li said. “But the direction of reforms and internationalisation will not be changed.”

In March, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said authorities planned to launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect at an appropriate time.

However, a meltdown in China’s A-share market that has seen its value plunge more than 30 percent since mid-June despite a slew of supportive measures from the Chinese government has dented investors’ confidence.