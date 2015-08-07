FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Technical preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect done - HKEx CEO
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Technical preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect done - HKEx CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Technical preparations for connecting Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock trading are complete and the scheme can begin within four months of regulators giving it the green light, the chairman of Hong Kong’s stock exchange said on Friday.

The comment by Charles Li, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx), comes amid some concern in Hong Kong that China’s recent market turmoil could delay the launch of a stock “connect” with the southern Chinese city’s exchange, similar to an existing one with Shanghai rolled out in November.

Regulators in the mainland and Hong Kong, who will decide on the proposed Shenzhen connector, have not given any indication on the timing for launching it.

“The focus of regulators now is to stabilise the stock market,” Li said. “But the direction of reforms and internationalisation will not be changed.”

In March, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said authorities planned to launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect at an appropriate time.

However, a meltdown in China’s A-share market that has seen its value plunge more than 30 percent since mid-June despite a slew of supportive measures from the Chinese government has dented investors’ confidence.

$1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan Reporting by Alison Lui and Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.