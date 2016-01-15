FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China listed companies association urge major shareholders to support market-Sec Times
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 15, 2016 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

China listed companies association urge major shareholders to support market-Sec Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The China Association for public companies (CAPCO), which is supervised by China’s securities regulator, called on major shareholders of listed firms to work together to stabilise the stock market, official Securities Times reported on Friday.

The call from Yao Feng, CAPCO’s executive chairman, comes as the number of China-listed companies so far this year whose major shareholders pledged not to reduce holdings in the near term has grown to at least 150.

Although all the companies said the pledges made by their controlling shareholders were voluntary, CAPCO’s calls offer signs that the move could be orchestrated by the government.

Separately, official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that some major insurers have been buying blue-chips over the past few days as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell below 3,000 points, a key psychological support level.

On Thursday, the SSEC threatened to breach August lows, hit during the depth of the summer crisis. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.