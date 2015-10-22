FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China approves 11 foreign firms to operate in interbank bond market
October 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

China approves 11 foreign firms to operate in interbank bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Eleven foreign financial institutions have been granted approval to enter China’s interbank bond market, China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on its website on Thursday.

The 11 institutions include two from the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and five from the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme. CFETS did not clarify whether the remaining four were in either scheme.

Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

