Panda bonds set to move past the publicity phase

* Singapore logistics provider GLP to issue onshore yuan bonds

* Issuance will take place in stock exchange and interbank bond markets

* Unlike earlier issuers, GLP has real need for Chinese currency

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - The Panda bond market, part of China's drive to open its domestic capital markets by encouraging foreign firms to issue onshore bonds denominated in yuan, may finally be on the verge of serving its intended purpose after a long spate of deals done largely for publicity reasons.

Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties is eyeing offerings of Panda bonds to strengthen its market position in the country after securing a number of deep-pocketed Chinese strategic investors in 2014.

GLP, which has large business operations in China, stands apart from most earlier Panda issuers in that it has a real need for Chinese yuan to support its business in the mainland.

It would also be the first foreign issuer to launch Panda bonds in both the stock exchange market and the interbank market, which is seen as an indication of its resolve as issuance thresholds are more stringent in the interbank market.

Until now, overseas-listed Chinese companies have dominated the supply of Panda bonds, using them as an extra financing channel in addition to borrowing via their onshore subsidiaries.

The format has also found favour with foreign governments and financial institutions which did not actually need onshore yuan and used the proceeds offshore. For instance, the Canadian province of British Columbia announced it would use the proceeds from its Panda bonds to buy offshore CNH investment products.

On the other hand, the foreign corporate issuers courted by Chinese have stayed on the sidelines. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

GLP, which issued 3 billion yuan ($460 million) of five and seven-year Dim Sum (offshore yuan) bonds in 2011, is planning to sell Panda bonds of up to 10 billion yuan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through a subsidiary in Hong Kong.

The size of its first offering is expected to be 1.5 billion yuan, according to a preliminary prospectus.

"The application has been received by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is still subject to approval, yet we are optimistic about the regulator's attitude in regard to this offering," said a source familiar with the matter.

The notes will be issued through Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong), a Hong Kong-based unit 66.21 percent owned by GLP.

A consortium of PRC investors, including China Life Insurance, China Development Bank International Investment, CITP Advisors (Hong Kong), China Post Life Insurance, Boyu Capital and Hopu Fund, own a combined stake of 30.15 percent in Iowa as a result of a US$2.5bn investment completed in September 2014.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC owns a 35.7 percent stake in GLP.

Issuing the bonds through a Hong Kong entity will save GLP the trouble of aligning its accounts with Chinese accounting standards, a significant hurdle to Panda issuance, as Hong Kong standards are recognised by China's Ministry of Finance as equivalent to those in the PRC.

Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service has given a AAA rating to both the bonds and the issuer.

China International Capital Corp, which worked on GLP's Dim Sum bonds, has been hired as the lead underwriter for the offering.

Iowa intends to use proceeds to repay its debt, as well as that of its onshore subsidiaries, and to replenish capital.

Besides the stock exchange market, GLP is also looking to issue Pandas for an undisclosed amount in the interbank bond market, according to another source.

China is a key market to GLP. It manages a portfolio of 229 logistics centres in 38 major cities and it is actively buying additional assets.

Late last year, GLP paid 2 billion yuan for a 15.5 percent equity stake in China Materials Storage and Transportation Development Company, the country's largest state-owned warehouse logistics provider.

However pleased the authorities might be to see GLP embrace the Panda format, selling a foreign name to onshore investors remains a challenge.

"Many onshore investors did not know this company, so roadshows will be arranged to get investors familiarised with it," said one of the sources. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Steve Garton and Vincent Baby)