August 25, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

French Econ Minister sees very weak China growth in next half year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Recent ructions in China are likely to slow growth in the country dramatically over the next half year and encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay a rise in interest rates until December at the earliest, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

“I think we’ll have very weak growth,” Macron told a small group of reporters in Berlin. “Over the next six to eight months we will have a very difficult situation in China,” he said.

“In my view this will lead U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen not to raise interest rates in September. She didn’t want to anyway, now she has the perfect pretext,” he said, adding that he expected a U.S. rate increase in December at the earliest.

Macron said he expected the economic problems in China to push up the value of the euro, calling this a “bit of a handicap” for Europe. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

