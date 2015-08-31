FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China regulators encourage listed firms to take steps to support markets
August 31, 2015

RPT-China regulators encourage listed firms to take steps to support markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese finance regulators encouraged listed firms on Monday to merge, offer cash dividends and repurchase shares to support volatile stock markets, a joint statement from four government agencies on the market regulator’s website showed.

The statement came from the markets regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, together with the Ministry of Finance, the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

China is trying to restore value to its stock markets, where shares have lost around 40 percent since mid-June on concerns over the slowing economy and a devaluation of the yuan in mid-August. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

