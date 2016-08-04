FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China exchange: reports about loosening restrictions on index futures not factual
August 4, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

China exchange: reports about loosening restrictions on index futures not factual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China Financial Futures Exchange said on Thursday that media reports suggesting the exchange planned to loosen trading restrictions on index futures trading are not factual.

"We have not released any information recently" regarding loosening restrictions, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the exchange plans to relax trading restrictions on index futures, which were imposed during last summer's stock market crash. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
